How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Secretly Squeezed in a 2-Week Honeymoon

The only way to follow up a fairy tale royal wedding is with a magical honeymoon. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t jet off immediately following their May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel.

The newlyweds needed to stick around until May 22 to attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration, where they made their debut as a married couple and Harry gave a speech about his dad. Meghan — who showed off her official duchess transformation for the first time — couldn’t help but giggle when a bee swarmed her new husband as he spoke.

“Sorry, that bee really got me!” Harry, 33, told the crowd at the garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harry at The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration on May 22. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

He and Meghan, 36, left for their honeymoon after they fulfilled their official duties. Though the location hasn’t been disclosed, the Canadian resort where the royal couple was rumored to be vacationing denied that Harry and Meghan had booked a stay there. Other possible destinations include Ireland, South Africa or Namibia.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton embarked on a 10-day to honeymoon in 2011 to the Seychelles, Harry and Meghan took two full weeks for their trip.

Harry was back in time for a royal event at Kensington Palace on Thursday, June 7 for the OnSide Youth Zones gala dinner where he was being honored. Harry and Meghan also had to make sure they were in town for Sunday’s Trooping the Colour, which marks the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

Harry and Meghan at the 2018 Trooping the Colour. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan made her Trooping debut in a nontraditional shoulder-bearing Carolina Herrera dress, and on June 14, the former actress plans to head out on her first solo trip with Queen Elizabeth. Their outing is set to be an overnight trip on the royal train to Cheshire.

The new royal couple also couldn’t postpone their honeymoon any later because they have to attend Prince Louis’ christening in the coming weeks. The event will likely occur in July. Beyond that, Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that Meghan and Harry will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall. Their first royal tour will coincide with his next Invictus Games, which will take place in Sydney from Oct. 20-27.