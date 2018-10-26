Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plane Aborted Its Landing Seconds Before Reaching Sydney

The plane carrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Australia had to abort its landing in Sydney because another aircraft was on the runway below.

The airplane came within seconds of landing but the pilot had to pull away again and re-approach when the coast was clear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 16-day tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, and were on the specially-chartered Qantas flight late Friday, local time, with their traveling cohort of staff and journalists.

BBC journalist Simon Atkinson posted a dramatic video of the first attempted landing.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

RELATED: Prince Harry Suits Up as He and Wife Meghan Markle Say Farewell to Tonga

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway – and sees the positives… “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

An announcement from the flight deck said: “There was an aircraft on the runway a little slow to roll … so the decision was taken to abort the landing,” the BBC reported.

The royal couple left Tonga earlier that day, after a colorful and joyful visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle Visits Forest in Tonga Despite Zika Concerns — and Debuts Second Dress of the Day

The royals are spending the weekend in Sydney for the closing of the Invictus Games, for wounded, sick and injured veterans and armed forces members.