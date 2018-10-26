Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plane Aborted Its Landing Seconds Before Reaching Sydney

placeholder
Simon Perry
October 26, 2018 07:32 AM

The plane carrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Australia had to abort its landing in Sydney because another aircraft was on the runway below.

The airplane came within seconds of landing but the pilot had to pull away again and re-approach when the coast was clear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 16-day tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, and were on the specially-chartered Qantas flight late Friday, local time, with their traveling cohort of staff and journalists.

BBC journalist Simon Atkinson posted a dramatic video of the first attempted landing.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

RELATED: Prince Harry Suits Up as He and Wife Meghan Markle Say Farewell to Tonga

An announcement from the flight deck said: “There was an aircraft on the runway a little slow to roll … so the decision was taken to abort the landing,” the BBC reported.

The royal couple left Tonga earlier that day, after a colorful and joyful visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle Visits Forest in Tonga Despite Zika Concerns — and Debuts Second Dress of the Day

The royals are spending the weekend in Sydney for the closing of the Invictus Games, for wounded, sick and injured veterans and armed forces members.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.