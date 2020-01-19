Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Playfully Pitch Voiceover Work to Jon Favreau in Resurfaced Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initiated conversations about future opportunities, months before announcing their plans to step back from the royal family.

In a video, which resurfaced recently from The Lion King‘s London premiere in July 2019, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, can be heard discussing possible voiceover work with Jon Favreau, the director of the Disney remake film.

“Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available,” Harry says to Favreau, 53, after the couple greets Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

“That’s really why we’re here, to pitch,” Meghan jokes to Favreau.

“Anything like that,” Harry adds, before joking, “Just not Scar. That’s a no to Scar.”

Image zoom Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last week, another resurfaced video from the London premiere showed the couple speaking to Disney CEO Bob Iger about a voiceover opportunity for Meghan. After Harry informed Iger that the former Suits actress does voiceovers and that “she’s really interested,” Iger replied to Harry: “We’d love to try.”

The two resurfaced videos come after it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, benefitting conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. Disney has yet to comment on the report.

Image zoom Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Jan 8, Harry and Meghan made an unprecedented decision to step down as senior royals and become financially independent. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth provided a conclusion to the public on her grandson and his wife’s wishes.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Image zoom Meghan and Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The new change will take effect this spring, according to a separate statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” the statement said.

“They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the statement continued.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly- funded security,” the statement concluded.