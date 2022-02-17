Every Time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Out in the U.S.
See every public appearance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made stateside since relocating to California two years ago
Super Bowl LVI
Prince Harry attended the big game in Inglewood, California with his cousin Princess Eugenie.
No word on whether the royals rooted for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, but Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles.
Nice Trophy
After the Rams' victory, the prince got a close look at the American crown jewels: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Meeting Military Personnel
On Veteran's Day in 2021, the couple hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
Over the meal, the group discussed topics including mental health and building strong communities.
Spending Time with Students
During the visit, Harry and Meghan toured a classroom and met some of the young Afghan refugee children who call the Air Force base their temporary home.
The kids were learning "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes" to help with their English, and the couple led a rousing rendition of the song.
Glam Gala
Harry and Meghan stepped out for a night out in New York City in November for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala. The evening honored service members ahead of Veterans Day in the U.S., and Remembrance Day in the U.K.
Both added a red poppy to their black-tie best. The symbol has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
Making the Case for the Cause
Also in November, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her push for paid family leave at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.
"I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support, certainly, when they've just had a child," she said.
"Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue," Meghan later added.
An Important Mission
The Sussexes spoke together on stage at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park in September, stressing the dire need for COVID-19 vaccine equity. The outing was their first joint public appearance since their daughter Lilibet Diana was born in June.
A Day in Harlem
The couple joined N.Y.C. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem to promote early literacy. The couple was given a tour of the school by two student ambassadors.
Reading The Bench
Meghan also had the opportunity to read from her children's book The Bench to a group of second-grade students.
A Local Lunch
Restaurateur Melba Wilson hosted the two at her Melba's Harlem restaurant, where they sampled "a lot of my favorite things on the menu" and chatted with other patrons.
"They really are amongst the nicest people I've ever met," Wilson told PEOPLE after the visit.
Advocating at the U.N.
The couple had several things on their agenda during their September 2021 N.Y.C. visit, including a meeting with U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for a conversation that covered topics including mental health and racial justice.
Remembering 9/11
The couple kicked off their multi-day visit to NYC with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center in September, weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. There, they met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.
Speaking on a Serious Stage
In May, Harry gave an impassioned speech about the importance of vaccine equity amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech at the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in Inglewood, California.
"This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere," he said in part. "We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."
Quietly Volunteering
The duo has made giving back to their new community a priority; they've been spotted handing out backpacks at a back-to-school drive for Baby2Baby, distributed food at a veteran's event, delivered meals to high-risk people and sent lunch to volunteers on Martin Luther King, Jr. day.
Oh Baby2Baby
In the fall of 2020, the couple helped Los Angeles kids heading back to school pack up backpacks of supplies and fit them properly for a Baby2Baby event.
Community Outreach
Markle helped answer questions for an eventgoer while Harry packed up supplies behind her.
Honoring the Fallen
In November 2020, the Sussexes paid their respects at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K.