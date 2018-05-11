Who Will Be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's (Adorable!) Page Boys and Bridesmaids?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be following every royal wedding tradition when it comes to their upcoming nuptials but there’s one thing we can be sure of – cuter than cute bridesmaids and page boys from both sides of the bride and groom’s inner circle.

Here’s a run down of the adorable bridal attendants we might expect to see on the big day:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Just weeks after their public appearance with dad Prince William at St Mary’s Hospital to welcome the birth of their brother Prince Louis, Prince George, 4 and Princess Charlotte, 3 are expected to be page boy and bridesmaid for their Uncle Harry. They will be reprising the same roles they had at Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year. We’re holding out for Charlotte’s trademark head over the shoulder wave on the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

Ivy Mulroney

She may only be 4 years old, but Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Meghan’s close pal Jessica Mulroney, is already a social media darling. Whether modeling for Canadian jewelry brand Birks or being featured on her mom’s Instagram feed doing yoga, the Toronto-based pre-schooler is certainly not camera shy. Acting as Meghan’s unofficial stylist, mom Jessica recently flew into London for last minute bridal dress fittings.

Jasper George Galloway Dyer

Rumored to be Prince Harry’s godson, Jasper, is the son of former Welsh guards officer Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda Kline. Dyer, once equerry to Prince Charles is a much-trusted friend and advisor to both Harry and his brother Prince William. After the death of their mother Princess Diana, Dyer became a mentor to Harry and the two have remained close ever since, with Harry attending Dyer’s wedding to Kline in 2010.

Rylan and Remi Litt

Flying in from Meghan’s native Los Angeles will be Benita Litt, her husband Darren and their two adorable daughters, Rylan, 8 and Remi, 6. Godmother to both children, Meghan has been close friends with Benita, a brand curator and bag designer for several years and often spends time with Litt’s family when she’s back home in California. In 2016, she helped the family decorate their Christmas tree, calling the two sweet sisters, her “fairy god-daughters.”

Meghan Markle with Benita Litt and her daughters Meghan Markle/Instagram

While Meghan has decided not to have a maid of honor, or adult friends as official bridesmaids, Harry has already asked William to be his best man, to which he accepted. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” a royal spokesperson says.