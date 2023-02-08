Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation

The Duke of Sussex previously said about attending his father's coronation on May 6, "The ball is in their court"

By Simon Perry
and
Published on February 8, 2023 12:00 PM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

As King Charles III's May 6 coronation draws closer, the question remains if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

A palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to his father's coronation; however, a source close to Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, says that an invitation has yet to be extended, and there has been no movement toward reconciliation.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release last month. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Charles. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

But the way things stand now, there is still a long way to go.

"The problem is that [Harry and Meghan] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when 'recollections vary,' that's quite difficult," says a close source.

King Charles, 74, is eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover

A source close to the royal household says: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Royal historian Robert Lacey points out that despite tensions, the family has been able to unite before.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
March 11, 2019: Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles chat during a Commonwealth Day appearance. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"There have been some very grave disagreements between them," Lacey says. "But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about."

Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, "The monarchy is bigger than a family argument."

Related Articles
People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover
How the Royal Family Is Reacting to the 'Massive Shadow' of 'Spare' — and Whether They'll Reconcile
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Is 'Most Upset' by Prince Harry's Book, While King Charles Is Eager for Things to 'Calm Down'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Can Prince Harry Reconcile with Prince William and King Charles Amid 'Spare' Release?
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
King Charles III, Prince Harry and Archie
King Charles' Coronation Will Be Held on Grandson Archie's 4th Birthday
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Queen Elizabeth Obit Cover
How the Royal Family Came Together amid Tensions to Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Everyone Was Hurting'
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
Tom Bradby, Prince Harry
Who Is Tom Bradby? Inside Prince Harry's Longstanding Relationship with His Interviewer
Harry and Meghan rollout
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Vowed to Leave Afghanistan with His 'Conscience Intact,' He Writes in Memoir
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Britain's Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch Romania's Simona Halep playing US player Serena Williams
Prince Harry Says U.K. Press Pitted Meghan Markle Against Kate Middleton: 'It Became Meghan Vs. Kate'