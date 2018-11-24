Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expected to Move Out of Kensington Palace to a New Home in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving away from Prince William and Kate Middleton!

Just weeks after it was announced that the Royal Fab Four were considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, have decided to make the move, according to Emily Andrews from The Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Andrews reports. Their new Home Park residence will also feature a nursery and space for a personal gym and yoga studio — which Meghan has been known to be an avid fan of.

Although the cottage will need some renovations (as it is currently divided into five units as home to the palace staff,) Meghan and Harry plan to move in by 2019, according to the royal reporter.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The residence, which was given to them by Queen Elizabeth, is already a familiar spot to Harry and Meghan: it’s where the couple held their wedding ceremony and shot their engagement photos!

Meanwhile, Prince William, Kate, and their three children intend to stay put at Kensington Palace.

RELATED: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy Double Date with Prince William & Kate Middleton at Royal Dinner

At the beginning of November, the U.K. paper, The Sunday Times, reported a move could come in the spring after Meghan gives birth to the couple’s first child.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace had no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Jeff Spicer/Getty Images