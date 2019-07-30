Prince Harry Reveals the 'Maximum' Number of Children He Wants to Have with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking about the future for their son, Archie Harrison — and perhaps one more child.

Harry interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue (which his wife guest edited!), and their conversation quickly turned to preserving the world for the next generation.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” the 34-year-old royal said, to which Dr. Goodall agreed that humans will continue to feud over resources unless something changes.

The conservationist pointed out that the “terrifying” state of the world, as Harry put it, has likely intensified for him since welcoming Archie in May.

“Well, it does make it different, doesn’t it?” she said.

“It does make it different,” Harry replied. “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

“Not too many!” Dr. Goodall said with a laugh.

“Two, maximum!” said Prince Harry. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Jane Goodall Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

RELATED: Michelle Obama Just Gave Meghan Markle Advice on Being a New Mom — and It Left Her ‘Speechless’

Even before Meghan’s pregnancy, Prince Harry shared that he didn’t want his family to be too large. In July 2018, the royal brushed off a suggestion that he should follow in the footsteps of a well wisher in Ireland — and have five children.

As the couple greeted fans in Dublin, Elaine Adam-Stewart, 43, told Harry, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?”

Harry saw the funny side, Adam-Stewart tells PEOPLE. “He laughed and said, ‘Five children? — too many.’ “

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Dr. Goodall, who teamed up with Prince Harry last week at a meeting for her Roots and Shoots organization, was not surprised that Harry’s interest in conservation increased after becoming a parent.

“We talked about Roots and Shoots and I said, ‘Of course you’re interested now, you have a baby,’ and he said, ‘Of course!’ ” she said. “When you bring a child into the world, you have to worry about the future. If we don’t make change, we don’t have a future. It’s as simple as that.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The famed primatologist even snuck in a cuddle session with Archie during her visit to the royal couple’s Frogmore Cottage home.

“He’s very cute and very gentle,” Dr. Goodall told reporters.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in her candid editor’s letter that she secretly worked on the Vogue project for months, all while preparing for the arrival of her first child.

“I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” Meghan, 37, wrote. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”