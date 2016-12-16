All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Matching Beanies — And Where to Get Your Own!

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have only been together for a few months, but they are already sharing style sensibilities.

The two have previously sported the same beaded bracelets, and in their first public photograph together — walking around London after taking in a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — they were bundled up in matching beanies, too!

While the photo isn’t clear enough to decipher the exact brand of beanie Harry or Markle are wearing, she was recently spotted wearing a very similar-looking beanie from the brand Hat Attack while in Canada, where she films her hit series, Suits.

And Markle isn’t keeping her love for beanies underwraps. On her lifestyle website, The Tig, she shared a post on packing for a trip to Aspen, Colorado — and included a cashmere beanie on her must-have list.

“When the weather drops below freezing, it’s critical to keep your head covered,” the post reads. “…It’s critical that you keep it covered with something nonchalantly luxe and stylish—like the perfect cashmere beanie.”

Clearly, Markle has luxe tastes worthy of a princess!

If you want to copy the lovebirds’ matching look — or rock it solo — here are a few options we think Markle would snatch up.

Buy it! Cashmere Slouchy Beanie, Black, $74; zappos.com

Buy it! Cashmere Beanie, $80; bananarepublic.com

Buy it! ASOS Cashmere Beanie in Gray; asos.com