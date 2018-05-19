Here's the Menu from the Royal Wedding Lunch Reception — and It Looks Delicious!

The royal wedding guests will be dining in style at Windsor Castle following the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have the first of their two receptions this afternoon at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, hosted by Queen Elizabeth. And they’ll be dining on a menu fit for a king, the palace confirmed.

There will be a variety of canapés served throughout the reception, including: Scottish Langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche, grilled english asparagus wrapped in cumbrian ham, garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena, heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls, poached free range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yoghurt with roasted apricot, croquette of confit windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam and warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ben Birchall/PA Wire

They’ll also have a selection of “bowl food,” which is canapés served in miniature bowls. Those dishes are fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks, pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps and ten hour slow roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

For a sweet treat, there will be three dessert canapés passed around as well: champagne and pistachio macaroons, orange crème brûlée tartlets and miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets.

Later on, they’ll dine on an elderflower and lemon wedding cake, made by Los Angeles-born, London-based baker Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes.

All 600 of their guests will attend the lunch reception, while their evening reception at Frogmore House will be a more intimate affair, with just 200 guests attending. The last time we’ll likely see Harry and Meghan on their wedding day is as they leave Windsor Castle and make their way to their nighttime reception, which Prince Charles is hosting for the couple.