Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Lucky to Have Found Each Other,' Says His Polo Pal

Nacho Figueras was ready to share the trophy for winning the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday with his teammate, but Prince Harry was busy planting a smooch on new wife Meghan Markle!

Luckily, the royal’s polo pal is also a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex.

“She’s lovely, she’s wonderful. I’m very happy for her, for Harry,” Figueras, the captain of Harry’s team and an ambassador for the Sentebale charity, tells PEOPLE of Meghan. “They’re both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life.”

Asked if the couple are enjoying married life, he adds, “I think so. They seem very, very happy.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Nacho Figueras

Before giving Harry a congratulatory kiss, Meghan exchanged a couple of air kisses with Figueras as she presented him the trophy. He tells PEOPLE that the new royal is learning more about one of Harry’s favorite sports, of which she’s already attended several games this year.

“It was great. She said that she enjoyed he game,” the polo player said. “We watched the game with my wife which is wonderful because she could learn more about the game.”

And even though he’s a star athlete, Figueras is glad to be on the same team as Harry.

“Harry played very well,” he explains. “Offensively he played well. Defensively he gave a great back shot for me to score the last goal which we really needed. It’s always the same when he starts at the beginning of the summer and his level of game keeps going up and up.”

Figueras adds, “It was great that I played with Harry. We normally play against each other at this kind of event so I am very happy that we are now being able to play together. We had a good time. It was a good day for Sentebale, and we won which never hurts.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Splash News

Harry and his friend’s team was winning 3-1 when the 33-year-old royal sent a polo ball whizzing toward a gaggle of media capturing his charity game. He recognized photographer Tim Rooke and called out, “Sorry Rookie. I was trying to give you a good shot!”

His team soon made it 4-1 in the last chukka, or period. However, their rivals racked up three goals in a minute, tying up the score with just two minutes left.

The game ended 5-4, with Figueras scoring the final goal to win the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.