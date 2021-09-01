Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton dish on portraying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which premieres on September 6

Find Out About the Psycho Bond Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared Before Escaping the Palace

As it turns out, the actors didn't have to work too hard to cultivate the affectionate chemistry for which Harry and Meghan are famous — as costars in the Broadway musical American Psycho, Morton and Dean had known each other for more than five years before taking on the royal roles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morton, 36, adds that filming during COVID lockdown in Vancouver meant she and Dean, "really only knew the people [we were] working with. Thankfully, like Jordan said, we already knew each other and had a comfort there, so we spent most of our time with one another and other cast members."

Says Dean, "We always tried to find a lightness on set and off."

Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace Credit: Lifetime

And though filming wrapped months ago, the costars' friendship will keep fun and carry on at least through the movie's debut on Labor Day in America.

"We've thrown around the idea [of], what if Jordan brought his girlfriend and I brought my husband and we went and rented a cool place upstate?" Morton revealed about the New York City-based actors' potential premiere night plans.

Harry Meghan Lifetime movie Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan Markle (Sydney Morton) in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace | Credit: Lifetime

As fans wonder exactly which dramatic flashpoints of Harry and Meghan's past few years will make the cut, Morton instead points to the more intimate moments in Escaping the Palace.

"I think that we have some really lovely moments that show the levity and the sense of humor that the two of them have," she tells PEOPLE. "I think it's the more romantic, at-home [scenes when] they're not in front of the camera, they're not having to be the royals — I think those moments are going to be sweet and memorable to people. It is a drama, but there is that throughline of romance."

Dean agrees, "I found some of those moments that go behind the scenes equally as interesting as an actor and hopefully [they will be] for people watching to get a glimpse of this interpretation. ... I think it'll be a new way of viewing them as a couple."

Morton also teases, "There are some interesting parallels, I think, that we draw between Meghan's experience and some of Princess Diana's experience, so I think that will be also memorable."