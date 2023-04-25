Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Lakers Game: WATCH

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night at the Crypto Arena on Monday

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 06:42 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed an NBA date night Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they watched the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies during a playoff game at the Crypto Arena — including the moment they were suddenly shown on the overhead jumbotron.

In video footage released by the NBA, the royal couple seemed happy to gamely play along with their kiss cam moment, with Meghan, 41, happily smiling at Harry, 38, as their faces were shown to a 20,000 crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler.

While Harry leaned in and Meghan smiled, however, the footage does not show if the royals actually shared a kiss on their date night away from Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22-months.

During the game, Harry and Meghan — who wore a pink linen Sarah Staudinger suit jacket and tailored shorts — also cheered on the home team, who eventually ran out 117-111 winners to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoffs against the Grizzlies.

The NBA outing is Meghan's first physical public appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not be with her husband at the coronation of King Charles on May 6. Instead, the Duchess will remain in California with the couple's two children — and celebrate Archie turning 4.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told PEOPLE in an April 19 cover story. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Archie's little sister, Princess Lilibet, will also be part of the festivities.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The date night is also another sign that Harry is now increasingly "settled" into his new life in California, following the couple's 2020 relocation to Montecito, where they purchased a house.

"Harry has definitely found his vibe and is very settled in California. But he does miss home," Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin recently told PEOPLE in a cover story.

During the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also opened up about the couple's move to California.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," he said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

On Monday, it was revealed that Meghan made another recent surprise appearance to celebrate her friend Misan Harriman via video before a TED Talk.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan began as she introduced the photographer, entrepreneur and social activist.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces," she continued. "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman, who took some of the most circulated photos of the Black Lives Matter movement and serves as chair of the Southbank Centre in London, thanked Meghan for the words of support.

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️," he wrote on Instagram Monday.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Dawn Service for Anzac Day 2023 at Hyde Park on April 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Pays Tribute to Fallen Troops of Australia and New Zealand in Ceremony at Dawn
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images ); Early school photo's of a young Kate Middleton at St Andrew's Prep school in Pangbourne Berkshire. Pictured: Kate Middleton Ref: SPL227531 171110 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Prince Louis Is Mom Kate Middleton's Lookalike in New Birthday Portraits — See Side-by-Side
Duke of Westminster Announces Engagement. Credit: Grosvenor2023.
Prince George's Godfather, the Duke of Westminster, Announces Engagement to Olivia Henson
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Misan Harriman attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Video Appearance Supporting Friend and Go-to Photographer Misan Harriman
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage);WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Wrote Personal Letter to King Charles About Unconscious Bias in Royal Family: Report  
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
New Mom Queen Elizabeth Joked There Was 'Something Happening All the Time!' After Welcoming Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Inside Prince Archie's 'Low-Key' 4th Birthday Plans on Coronation Day
Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland
See the Newly Released Photo of Queen Elizabeth with the Next Generations of Royals — Taken By Kate!