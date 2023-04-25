Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Lakers Game: WATCH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed an NBA date night Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they watched the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies during a playoff game at the Crypto Arena — including the moment they were suddenly shown on the overhead jumbotron.

In video footage released by the NBA, the royal couple seemed happy to gamely play along with their kiss cam moment, with Meghan, 41, happily smiling at Harry, 38, as their faces were shown to a 20,000 crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler.

While Harry leaned in and Meghan smiled, however, the footage does not show if the royals actually shared a kiss on their date night away from Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22-months.

During the game, Harry and Meghan — who wore a pink linen Sarah Staudinger suit jacket and tailored shorts — also cheered on the home team, who eventually ran out 117-111 winners to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoffs against the Grizzlies.

The NBA outing is Meghan's first physical public appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not be with her husband at the coronation of King Charles on May 6. Instead, the Duchess will remain in California with the couple's two children — and celebrate Archie turning 4.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told PEOPLE in an April 19 cover story. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Archie's little sister, Princess Lilibet, will also be part of the festivities.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The date night is also another sign that Harry is now increasingly "settled" into his new life in California, following the couple's 2020 relocation to Montecito, where they purchased a house.

"Harry has definitely found his vibe and is very settled in California. But he does miss home," Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin recently told PEOPLE in a cover story.

During the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also opened up about the couple's move to California.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

On Monday, it was revealed that Meghan made another recent surprise appearance to celebrate her friend Misan Harriman via video before a TED Talk.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan began as she introduced the photographer, entrepreneur and social activist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the L.A. Lakers. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces," she continued. "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman, who took some of the most circulated photos of the Black Lives Matter movement and serves as chair of the Southbank Centre in London, thanked Meghan for the words of support.

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️," he wrote on Instagram Monday.