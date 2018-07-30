Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Joint Monogram Revealed — and It's So Romantic

There’s nothing like updating your stationery after getting married, and for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, that involved designing their own joint regal monogram.

Given Meghan’s love of calligraphy (she used to work as a professional calligrapher!), the design is as elegant and romantic as we might have imagined.

Their official joint cypher features an intertwined, “H” and “M” in the same cursive style as both Harry and Meghan’s individual cyphers. Sitting atop the initials is a coronet, which features two crosses pattee (a type of Christian cross), four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

The new design was unveiled for the first time on Australian television last week, when the presenter of The Today Show, Georgie Gardner, excitedly announced she had received a thank-you letter from Kensington Palace, after sending the couple a wedding gift (a picnic rug featuring a print of the Australian landscape), back in May.

.@GeorgieG received a very special letter from Duke and Duchess of Sussex! #9Today pic.twitter.com/pmySIFWo05 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 25, 2018

As Gardner read the letter, which was written on July 6, live on the Australian morning show, viewers were quick to spot the new cypher, which is designed in royal blue and sits central at the top of their new personalized stationery.

Writing thanks for “the incredibly thoughtful wedding gift,” the couple also apologized for the delay in sending the letter, putting it down to their hectic schedule. “As you can hopefully understand, it has been a very busy time for us,” the anchorwoman read.

Shortly after the couple’s wedding at St. George’s chapel in Windsor, Meghan was given her individual cypher, which features the same style “M” and exactly the same coronet. She was also given her own Coat of Arms, that featured many symbols of her Californian heritage, such as golden poppies, California’s state flower, and two golden rays striking through a blue shield to symbolize the sunshine on the Pacific Ocean.