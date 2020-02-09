Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Seated Next to Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez at Miami Dinner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dined near Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez during their trip to Miami.

The royal couple made their first joint public appearance since announcing they were “stepping back” from royal life at a private JPMorgan event held at 1 Hotel in Miami on Thursday.

PEOPLE confirms Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were seated next to the Super Bowl performer and her fiancé at the event held inside Habitat, a restaurant at the hotel. The news was first reported by Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Harry gave a speech at the JPMorgan event. The father of one reportedly spoke about his experience with losing his mother, Princess Diana, and his decision to leave the royal family. According to The Sunday Times, Meghan also spoke at the event, focusing on her love for her husband.

Their trip to Miami came weeks after the couple announced their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January. They have since begun to transition into their new non-royal life.

Part of that transition was leaving the United Kingdom and moving to North America, where the family of three has been staying in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”



Though they’re becoming used to their new quiet life, the couple will have to make one last round of official royal engagements next month at the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, according to The Sunday Times.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly requested that Meghan and Harry join the royal family for the event. They are expected to attend the event with Archie, who will have just turned 10 months old.