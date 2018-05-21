Newlywed Glow! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Their Most Intimate Wedding Photo Yet

The most striking photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day was captured after their “I dos” and their carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

Taken outside of Windsor Castle on the steps of the East Terrace, the shot (one of three they released on Monday!) captures them in their most candid moment. The bold black-and-white photo features Harry at his happiest, smiling ear-to-ear as he wraps one arm lovingly around his bride.

Meghan (sporting her new Welsh gold wedding band!) sits in between his legs as she rests her arm on his knee and laughs off camera.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

The intimate photo, taken by fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, is reminiscent of the one Lubomirski took during the couple’s dreamy engagement photos outside Frogmore House in Windsor late last year.

In that photo, Meghan is also sitting in between Harry’s legs as they nuzzle together and hold hands.

Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

The black-and-white show also provides a closer look at Meghan’s intricate tiara, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

According to Kensington Palace, the English tiara, which features diamonds set in platinum, was made in 1932 and features a center detachable brooch made of ten diamonds dating back to 1893.

The location of the photos has special meaning for the couple. They took their engagement photos in Windsor at Frogmore House, which is where they danced the night away at their intimate wedding reception on Saturday night.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” a Kensington Palace spokesman previously said.