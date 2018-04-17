Harry and Meghan's Honeymoon Destination Confirmed — Find Out Which Country They'll Visit  

After they tie the knot on May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will jet off on their honeymoon!

Travel + Leisure confirmed that the seasoned travelers, who have already visited several exotic locations as a couple, will be traveling to Namibia — a very special place for the future newlyweds.

In Namibia, Hoanib Valley Camp has been tipped as a possible honeymoon spot for the couple. (When asked for a comment, a rep for Hoanib Valley Camp declined PEOPLE’s request.) Nestled in Kaokoland, one of Namibia’s most remote and wild locations, the luxury camp, — which costs $660 per person, per night — is surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert. It is also home to unique wildlife, which is a major draw for Harry. Conservation efforts in Africa are one of the royal’s principle causes.

The elegant and intimate campsite boasts six rooms, designed to match the rugged landscape. Amenities include ensuite bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, WiFi, meals and local drinks.

During the day, guests can track endangered rhino, desert-adapted elephants and giraffes and then retire to their private veranda to take in their surroundings. Guided nature walks are also offered.

The camp sits on the banks of the Obias River, just outside the private Palmwag Concession — a conservancy area — and overlooks the Hoanib River that teems with elephants, giraffes, oryx and springbok.

According to the camp’s website, the region is home to the largest population of free-ranging black rhino, and a day (or even a morning or an afternoon) tracking the magnificent animals is an absolute must. In 2015, Harry took part in a three-month “dream job” exploring southern Africa, which included a five-day expedition in Namibia with the Save the Rhino Trust.

The whole camp is green — entirely solar-powered to ensure carbon emissions are kept to a minimum — and the tents sit on decks made of wood, bamboo and 70 percent recycled-material composite. All materials used to design the camps have been sourced locally. The furniture was made by the local Rundu carpenters and Himba carvers and the baskets were weaved by the people of the Omba Project in Windhoek. Meghan and Harry will need to pack their jackets — the midwinter season (May to July) brings chilly temperatures in the mornings and evenings.

Harry shared his love of Africa with Meghan last summer with a three-week trip to the continent for Meghan’s birthday. Their vacation included a visit to Botswana, which is also where Harry sourced the center diamond in her three-stone engagement ring.

Harry has often spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”

Namibia is also where Angelina Jolie gave birth to daughter, Shiloh, in 2006. Jolie and her kids traveled to the African country in 2017 to open the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary, which cares for elephants and rhinos that have fallen victim to poaching or abuse.