Sealed with a Kiss! See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Kiss as Husband and Wife

They may not have had a balcony, but that didn’t stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from delighting the crowds with their first public kiss as husband and wife!

Just after exchanging vows in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the newlyweds appeared on the steps of the chapel and shared a kiss before their carriage procession through the town.

The crowds of well-wishers went wild as the new husband and wife kissed, which is a royal wedding tradition. In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton responded to cheers from the crowd below and kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, just as Prince Charles and Princess Diana did on their wedding day.

The moment marks the first time the couple has kissed in public since Harry gave Meghan a sweet kiss on the cheek during the Invictus Games closing ceremony last September.

The royal couple were joined by their closest family and friends for their royal wedding on Saturday.

Following the ceremony, the couple will embark on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor.

The rest of the bridal party will head up to the castle from the church for the start of the luncheon reception in the State Rooms.