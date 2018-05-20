See Harry and Meghan's Whimsical Reception Program (Meghan May Have Done the Calligraphy Herself!)

After the royal wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, the party continued later that evening at Frogmore House — and guests who were invited were given a whimsical invitation to get them in the door.

Prince Harry‘s friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, shared a photo of the program alongside a bottle of cologne and his Ralph Lauren tuxedo in an Instagram post that he has since deleted.

The invitation featured a calligraphy-like script — a fitting touch, as Meghan Markle herself used to do calligraphy as a side gig when she was in the early days of her acting career. She even did the calligraphy for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding invitations back in 2005 — which means it’s possible that Meghan did the calligraphy on her own reception invitations!

In the script, the invitation reads “M&H” on the top, followed by the date and locale of their evening reception: Saturday, 19th May 2018, Frogmore House. Below that, there is a whimsical illustration of Frogmore House and the line “information for the evening celebrations,” also done in calligraphy.

Prince Charles hosted the evening reception that was attended by 200 of Meghan and Harry’s closest friends — including Figueras, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. For the occasion, Harry wore a sleek black tuxedo while Meghan changed into a silk halter dress custom-made for the evening by Stella McCartney.