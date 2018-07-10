Harry and Meghan are taking Ireland!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Dublin on Tuesday to kick off their two-day Ireland visit, where they’ll immerse themselves in the culture and history of Dublin, especially local sports, the arts and entrepreneurship.

After touching down at Dublin City Airport early Tuesday evening, the couple were greeted by the Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, of Ireland, Leo Varadkar.

They started the day alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force with a service at Westminster Abbey and a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kensington Palace/Twitter

Meghan changed out of her bespoke Audrey Hepburn-inspired black Dior dress and into a chic Ireland-inspired green ensemble by Givenchy (her wedding gown designer!) for their arrival.

The Duchess of Sussex also swapped her newly-adopted clutch style for her former go-to: a Strathberry tote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/Sipa USA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/Sipa USA

Next they are headed to a summer garden party at the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett, where Harry is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (in Givenchy) have stepped onto Irish soil for their first official overseas visit #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/uIXxivedxT — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 10, 2018

In March, the couple made an unannounced visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland. For nearly 40 years, the area was rocked by shootings and bombings as the Irish Republican Army demanded an end to British rule there. The royal family endured its own heartbreak through the troubled history, with Prince Charles’ beloved uncle, Louis Mountbatten, assassinated in 1979 by an IRA bomb.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre on March 23, 2018 in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kensington Palace officially announced that Meghan and Harry would make a trip to Ireland in mid-June, but it was first rumored in March, when the couple was in Belfast on a pre-wedding tour. Their first foreign tour as a married couple will be this fall, and they will travel to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.