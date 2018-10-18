Double Hand Hold! Watch Prince Harry Take PDA to a New Level with Meghan Markle in Melbourne

Hand-holding is getting the royal treatment from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The newlyweds, who announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child in the spring, have always openly displayed their affection for one another. From holding hands and linking arms to rubbing backs and exchanging loving glances, they wear their hearts on their sleeves.

But on Wednesday, they showed off a brand new form of PDA during an outing in Melbourne in a clip from the Instagram fan account, Meghan_Harry_. As Harry held onto Meghan’s hand, he reached behind his back to hold onto her with his other hand, as he lovingly stroked her thumb (just as he did during their wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel!).

The couple were being shown an Aboriginal art mural after a busy meet-and-greet with hundreds of fans who lined the streets, but their attention was never too far from each other.

As soon as Harry and Meghan went public with their romance last year, it was clear that they were not afraid to show PDA. And those displays of affection have continued since Meghan became an official royal five months ago.

Harry and Meghan memorably walked hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017 (their first public event!). The moment was a big deal to royal fans as members of the royal family (like Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton) rarely show PDA — especially at official outings.

