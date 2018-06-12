The Hidden Moment You May Have Missed Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the Palace Balcony

Prince Harry is helping his new wife Meghan Markle learn the royal ropes.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, showed their respect to Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on Saturday — and the prince helped his new bride nail one of the most important moments of the day.

Harry was spotted adorably prompting Meghan when to curtsy upon his grandmother’s official arrival. (Members of the royal family bow or curtsy to the Queen if they’re seeing her for the first time that day.)

As the moment approached, Meghan asked Harry under her breath, “Do it?” And he replied, “Yes,” before she curtsied and he bowed his head in respect at the sight of his grandmother, the Queen.

Meghan has had months of practice to get her curtsy down pat. She debuted her very first one on Christmas Day with the royal family. And she had seasoned pro Kate Middleton by her side as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Trooping the Colour is an annual event that marks the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

The newlyweds arrived at the royal event in a traditional horse-drawn carriage.

“I thought Harry looked more tense than Meghan in the carriage,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “On the balcony, he was more relaxed. It was the same on the wedding day. It took her a while to relax into what was going on.”

“But coming back (from the parade), it all seemed to go swimmingly,” adds the onlooker.

Meghan made her Trooping debut in a nontraditional shoulder-bearing Carolina Herrera dress, and on June 14, the former actress plans to head out on her first solo trip with Queen Elizabeth. Their outing is set to be an overnight trip on the royal train to Cheshire.

The couple will also attend Prince Louis’ christening in the coming weeks. The event will likely occur in July. Beyond that, Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that Meghan and Harry will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall. Their first royal tour will coincide with his next Invictus Games, which will take place in Sydney from Oct. 20-27.