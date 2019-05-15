Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Baby Archie: Inside Their New Life as a Family of 3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newborn son, Archie, is seventh in the line to the British throne, but his parents are determined to give him a normal childhood.

The couple – who will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19 – have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.

“I see this kid being creative and doing tons of crafts, playing games,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “We all grew up with those activities, and just because this baby is going to be a royal doesn’t mean he won’t do all that fun stuff.”

Meghan, of course, had a childhood out of the spotlight growing up in L.A. But Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, also made sure to expose her children to life outside the palace walls. While it was typical to see Harry and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for events like Trooping the Colour, the boys also rode the London Underground, ate at McDonald’s and visited theme parks. And when the princes met Santa at London’s Selfridges department store, they waited in line like the rest of the children.

“It was obvious she wanted her sons to be treated like other children,” Alison Morris, a fellow shopper, said.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty(2)

Princess Diana and Prince Harry at Thorpe Park in 1992 Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry are already adjusting to life as a family of three – and friends say they are overflowing with gratitude.

“Like any father, he lights up when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife,” says his friend and former Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers. “I can see the buzzing smile on his face still.”

The family made their first appearance as a trio on May 8, stepping out before a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, where the couple had their wedding reception last year.

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry gushed as he held Archie in his arms, wrapped in a traditional G.H. Hurt & Son wool blanket. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Seeing Harry hold his newborn son “was the most enchanting thing,” says a family friend.

And Meghan called being a mother “magic.”

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.