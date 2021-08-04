Harry and Meghan at Home: Every Sweet Glimpse They've Shared of Their Everyday Life

Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative video announcement on her birthday gave royal watchers a glimpse into her sunny home office. Eagle-eyed fans may recall that the duchess has appeared on video calls in the space before, but this is the most we've seen of the space, which features homey accents such as a large, table-style desk, fresh-cut flowers, a healing crystal, a cozy stone fireplace and plenty of copies of Meghan's New York Times bestseller The Bench, which was inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry. Naturally, there's also a designated "workspace" for the real boss of the place — their beagle, Guy!