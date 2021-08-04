Harry and Meghan at Home: Every Sweet Glimpse They've Shared of Their Everyday Life
Lots of Light
Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative video announcement on her birthday gave royal watchers a glimpse into her sunny home office. Eagle-eyed fans may recall that the duchess has appeared on video calls in the space before, but this is the most we've seen of the space, which features homey accents such as a large, table-style desk, fresh-cut flowers, a healing crystal, a cozy stone fireplace and plenty of copies of Meghan's New York Times bestseller The Bench, which was inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry. Naturally, there's also a designated "workspace" for the real boss of the place — their beagle, Guy!
Harry's Shenanigans
Prince Harry appeared outside a sizable, wood-paneled window to make a cheeky cameo in his wife's birthday video, show off his juggling skills in the outtakes reel at the end. (Also making a cameo: a cozy blanket monogrammed with "H," not just for Hermès but also, we suspect, for Harry!)
Precious Portraits
Working mom Meghan keeps her children close while she's on the job. A tri-fold picture frame of black-and-white images features a photo of Harry kissing Lili in the center, as well as a shot of Archie cuddling Meghan.
Working Virtually
Speaking from the heart in a trailer for his mental health series The Me You Can't See, which premiered in May on Apple TV+, Harry worked on a laptop while Meghan made a cameo over his shoulder.
Archie's Chick Inn
In behind-the-scenes footage from their March interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple gave the media mogul a tour of their young son's chicken coop on their Montecito property. "Hi, girls!" Meghan said as she opened the gate to the adorably named "Archie's Chick Inn," greeting hens rescued from a factory farm.
Backyard Bliss
There's no place like home, and the Sussexes announced they were expecting on Valentine's Day with a relaxed black-and-white snap taken in their backyard. In fact, the images were taken remotely via iPad by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman.
Picturesque Playhouse
Merry Christmas from Montecito! Harry, Meghan and Archie wished fans a happy holiday with an illustrated image of the family of three at the toddler's playhouse for their first American Christmas card in 2020.
The playhouse was festively decked for the season, and beagle Guy and lab Pula were also pictured front and center. The illustration itself was created from a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.
Happy at Home
Surprise! The Duchess of Sussex beamed during a virtual appearance for the September 2020 finale of America's Got Talent, wishing finalist Archie Williams good luck from her chic, neutral living room. Striped pillows make the couch extra cozy, and a trio of artwork hangs on the wall behind.