Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, was expecting, and told the royal family at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding that October.

Writing that they were "deliriously happy" for Eugenie and her groom, Jack Brooksbank, Harry said that he and Meghan delayed departing for their first royal tour as a married couple to attend the wedding festivities. The celebrations also gave the Sussexes "a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

"At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his favorite view, straight down the Long Walk… He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me," Prince Harry said of confiding in his father, King Charles III.

"After the drinks reception, in St. George's Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armor on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate," he continued of telling Prince William and Kate Middleton. "She was across the room, talking to [her sister] Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted. So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped — as I'd wished."

Three days after Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kensington Palace announced to the world that Meghan was pregnant. The news came on the day she and Prince Harry arrived in Australia for their first official royal tour as newlyweds.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

In Spare, Prince Harry praised his pregnant wife as a "dynamo" during the "hugely demanding tour," charming the crowds everywhere they went.

"All across Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, she dazzled. After one especially rousing speech, she got a standing ovation," the Duke of Sussex said.

Meghan gave birth in the spring, and the couple became first-time parents to son Archie Harrison, now 3. The family of three would become four following the birth of daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021 in California following the Sussexes' step back from their senior royal roles.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have shared a close bond since childhood. Eugenie and Jack also went out with Meghan and Harry before their romance became public, attending a Halloween party together in Toronto in 2016. Last year, Eugenie traveled to California to visit her cousin, and they attended the Super Bowl together. She also appeared in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, seen playing with Archie on the beach.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced the happy news that the royal family is expanding once more. On Tuesday, courtiers shared that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child. Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, are already parents to son August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie also made a post on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of August kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," King Charles' niece wrote of the photo, which was taken by her husband.

Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.