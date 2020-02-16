Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are All Smiles Together in Canada amid Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked happy and relaxed on Valentine’s Day.

The couple was spotted arriving in Canada on Friday, marking a rare sighting together since they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

For the outing, Harry looked casual in a sweater and baseball cap, while Meghan opted for a button-down shirt, cardigan and black jeans.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, presumably arrived in Canada from the U.S., where they recently appeared at a private JPMorgan event in Miami’s South Beach and on the campus of Stanford University in California, where they met with professors about their new charitable foundation.

Last year marked the pair’s first time celebrating Valentine’s Day as a married couple — however, they spent most of it apart. Meghan, who was pregnant with baby Archie at the time, stayed in the U.K. while Harry traveled to Norway to visit service members and learn how they deal with extreme cold weather.

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple has been residing in British Columbia, Canada, though it is unclear where they will choose to permanently settle down with their now-9-month-old son Archie.

“They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair’s life out of the royal spotlight.

Another source added: “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is also looking to spend more time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” the source added. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”