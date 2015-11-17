Some little girls dream of meeting a real-life prince – and some girls are able to turn that into a reality.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham‘s daughter, Harper, got to meet with Prince Harry when she attended father David’s charity soccer match for UNICEF at Britan’s Old Trafford field on Saturday.

Dressed in a red coat, Harper was joined by her older brothers – Romeo, 12, and Cruz, 10 – as they waited in the sidelines while David and their 16-year-old brother Brooklyn played on the field. Harry, 31, happened to be standing on the side of the field as well and took a moment to shake all three of the children’s hands.

While Harper didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about meeting Harry, her brothers appeared to be slightly more excited about their handshake with royalty. (Emphasis on “slightly.”)

Of course, considering that these tots are basically British celebrity royalty, it’s understandable that they might be a bit nonchalant about getting a special greeting from royalty. (After all, David and Victoria are friends with Prince William and Princess Kate and even attended their 2011 wedding.)

Luckily, the entire moment was captured by a MyEye user (via Hello!), which is appropriate as David launched the app in July.

Harry, meanwhile, has had a full schedule rubbing elbows with celebrities. On Friday, he joked around with One Direction’s Harry Styles when he attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.