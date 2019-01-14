Prince Harry Is Doing This Every Day to Stay Calm Before the Royal Baby’s Arrival

Prince Harry is staying centered!

The future royal dad is following his wife Meghan Markle’s lead and meditating daily.

During the couple’s outing in Birkenhead on Monday, Harry chatted with a 69-year-old Buddhist monk named Kelsang Sonam, who gave the royal a copy of a book entitled 8 Steps to Happiness after the prince told him he meditates every day.

In a 2015 post on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan opened up about her experience with meditation.

“Last week marked the one year anniversary of my relationship with meditation, something I found endlessly daunting at first (the thoughts, the distractions, the boredom of it), but soon became the quietude that rocked my world,” she wrote. “I can’t put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me…I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that.”

“I urge you to give it a shot,” she continued. “The worst thing that can happen is that you gave yourself ten minutes of quiet in an endlessly loud world. Shhhhh……it feels good.”

Meghan even invited her meditation instructor, Light Watkins, to offer tips. (Read them here!). The Duchess of Sussex met Watkins through a friend during her time on Suits, and she participated in a private meditation session over the course of four days.

“I took her through it and she had wonderful experiences,” Watkins told InStyle. “She really appreciated the training and getting structure. And then I think we connected a couple times. She just kind of checked in and said, ‘Hey, things went well. I’m meditating every day twice a day—it’s wonderful. Once in the morning for 20 minutes, once in the afternoon for 20 minutes.’ ”

And now it seems Harry is also benefiting from the self-care practice, which can reduce stress, control anxiety and improve mental health.