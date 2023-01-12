Prince Harry Shares the Meaning of His Necklace That Broke During Prince William Fight

Prince Harry showed Stephen Colbert the charms he keeps close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, joined The Late Show Tuesday to discuss his memoir Spare on the day of its global release. Prince Harry spoke about the "cathartic" process of writing, his military service in Afghanistan, his relationship with Prince William and more, at one point showing the host the black cord necklace he said broke when his brother physically attacked him in 2019.

"There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had, where he pushed you down in the kitchen and broke the dog bowl when you fell on it," Colbert, 58, said. The host referenced a much-discussed passage from Spare about the altercation that Harry says took place between the brothers at Nottingham Cottage, Harry's former home on the grounds of Kensington Palace, during an argument about Meghan Markle.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Harry wrote in Spare.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Pointing to the book, Colbert asked, "It says he broke your necklace. Which necklace was this that he broke?"

Pulling out the cord tucked under his shirt, Harry said, "This one, which is now fixed," and explained the significance of the three silver charms.

"I've got my kids' heartbeats, which my wife gave me," he said of the sentimental pendants etched with cardiograms for son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 19 months.

"And I friend of mine in Botswana made this for me, which has got tiger's eye on it," he added.

Botswana is a special place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took a trip together there in 2016 for their third date. Tiger's eye is a naturally occurring, golden-brown variety of quartz said to promote clarity in the wearer. A key piece in his collection, Harry appears to be wearing the same necklace on the cover of Spare and PEOPLE's latest issue, which he covers.

Colbert then turned the conversation to Princess Diana and what she would make of the distance between her two sons today.

"If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?" the host asked, alluding to the tension between him and the Prince of Wales.

Tim Graham Photo Library

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

When asked by Colbert if he calls upon his mother for help or thinks of the advice she may have given him, Harry replied, "I've said quite a lot recently in different interviews that I've really felt the presence of my mom, especially in the last couple of years. And I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me."

"And I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30," he added.

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Colbert then asked Harry about his feelings on being 38, two years older than Princess Diana was when she died in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997.

"Well, she died at 36, and I was 36 when this all kicked off," Harry said, referencing when he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles. "January of 2020 was when my wife and I basically said, 'Enough, we can't cope. We can't deal with this. We need to carve out something different.' So that was an interesting overlap of time."

Jenna Jones

In this week's exclusive issue of PEOPLE, Prince Harry opened up about mourning his mother.

"I struggled for years to accept or even speak about my mother's death. I was unable to process that she was gone. I'm not sure anyone can ever truly have closure when they lose a parent, or anyone for that matter, especially when that grief may be the only thing left of them," Prince Harry tells PEOPLE of grieving Diana.

"The healing process has allowed me to get to a place where I now feel the presence of my mum more than ever before. She's with me all the time — my guardian angel."