Prince Harry Makes Video Call Back to London from Los Angeles to Speak with Local Volunteers

Prince Harry called back to London to voice his appreciation and support for a group of young people who are volunteering in their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video call on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex praised the trio for helping to deliver food and other essential supplies, taking a break from their usual roles of helping youngsters meet up and stay active.

For the 35-year-old dad, who was calling in from Los Angeles, it was part of his ongoing support for the charity StreetGames and its local partner Sport at the Heart. StreetGames has been behind Fit and Fed, an initiative to alleviate food poverty, isolation and hunger that Harry has backed for several years.

"You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others," Harry told Koran Goldstone, 25, Falhat Husein, 19, and Matthew Burrage, 25.

In turn, they told the prince about their experience of the benefits of being out and about making the food stops — and the joy that often greeted them on the doorsteps of the homes they visited.

Over the last two months of lockdown in north London, the team has been hosting virtual group activities, such as street dance, family Zumba classes, school support tutoring, drama club and cooking workshops.

They are also giving one-to-one mentoring sessions to other young people.

Sport at the Heart is a community sport and well-being charity focused on getting families active. They usually give sessions at Roundwood Youth Centre in Brent, where Harry visited two years ago.

Director of Sport at the Heart Nary Wijeratne said in a statement, "These young Londoners are so inspirational. With all that’s going on across the world right now, the team received a well-received boost from the Duke. His positive and kind words really gave them some encouragement."

Mark Lawrie, CEO of StreetGames, added, “The work that Sport in the Heart are doing to support young people and their families is inspirational, and more important than even at a time when communities are struggling in lockdown. It’s wonderful that this work is being recognised by the Duke, his words of encouragement really meant a lot to these young people.