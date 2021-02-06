Prince Harry Makes Surprise Video Appearance to Help England's Rugby Team Celebrate to 150 Years

"In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment that sport offers can bring great comfort to many," the Duke of Sussex said

Surprise! Prince Harry charmed fans on Friday with an unexpected video appearance to support the England Rugby team.

Harry helped the team celebrate 150 years and spoke on the importance of the sport, especially during "these isolated times."

"Rugby union has brought joy to millions of people with teams full of great characters and special players," he said. "In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment that sport offers can bring great comfort to many."

"As proud patron of the Rugby Football Union, I join millions of supporters across the entire world in celebrating 150 years of England Rugby," he concluded.

Prince Harry has been making quite a few appearances lately.

On Tuesday, he appeared in a video message alongside contestants of the Invictus Games, Invictus Games — a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans — to announce the competition had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you," Harry and his friends say in the video. "And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are."

The Duke of Sussex also made a cameo of sorts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

After Biden's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., he headed to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton's, shared a snap on Twitter of the former president with his hand on Biden's shoulder and the other arm around wife Hillary Clinton — and in the background of the shot was a large photo of Prince Harry!

The image of the Duke of Sussex is from his 2013 visit to the United States, which included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Dressed in his British Army uniform, he took part in a wreath laying ceremony, putting flowers at the memorial to President John F. Kennedy and walked among the gravestones.

In a handwritten note, Harry said, "To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom." He signed the message, "Captain Harry Wales," the title and name he used during his military service.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.