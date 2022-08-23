Prince Harry Crashes Meghan Markle's First Podcast Episode — and She Does a British Accent!

Prince Harry made a surprise cameo appearance on Meghan Markle's debut podcast episode!

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with friend Serena Williams for a personal conversation about ambition on the first-ever episode of Archetypes, but Prince Harry popped in to say hello to the tennis superstar before their chat got underway.

"Hi!" Meghan says. "You wanna come say hi? Look who just popped in."

Meghan and Serena then both greet Prince Harry in faux British accents, causing them to laugh.

"I like what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe," Harry tells Serena.

"Thank you," she replies. "Good to see you too, as always. I miss you guys!"

"Well, come and see us!" Prince Harry says.

Before taking off, Prince Harry tells the women to "Have fun!"

"Thanks, my love," Meghan says, revealing her sweet nickname for her husband.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 37, are used to surprise guests — on a special holiday podcast released in 2020, the couple's son, Archie Harrison, took a turn on the microphone.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry tells Archie, now 3.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan says, to which Archie responds, "Fun?" Then Meghan repeats, "Fun!"

Archie even gave a special message to listeners — with help from his parents.

"After me. Ready? Happy..." Harry says, to which Archie repeats, "Happy."

Meghan and Harry then say, "New..."

And Archie completes the message: "New Year" — and his parents cheer as Archie giggles.

Prince Harry's cameo was a lighthearted moment in the debut podcast episode, which also featured Meghan and Serena opening up about how ambition is seen as a "dirty, dirty word when it comes to women," as the Duchess of Sussex says.

"I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now husband," Meghan says. "And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan also shared a terrifying story about a fire breaking out in Archie's nursery during the couple's royal tour to Africa in 2019. Although Archie was ready to go down for his nap, his nanny Lauren decided to bring him downstairs with her while she grabbed a snack — the same time that the heater in Archie's room caught on fire.

"He was supposed to be sleeping in there," Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021, said they then "had to leave him and go do another official engagement."

Serena replied, "I couldn't have done that. I would have said, 'Uh-uh.' "