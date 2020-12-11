Prince Harry Makes Emotional Call to Kids from a Favorite Charity: 'You Inspire Every Day'

The Duke of Sussex called representatives and former winners of the annual awards run by his charity WellChild

Prince Harry brought the smiles as the children brought the “inspiration.”

Last week, the Duke of Sussex, 36, made a surprise video call to representatives and some deserving kids helped by one his favorite charities, WellChild.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His call came as WellChild issued its annual appeal for nominations for one of the most moving evenings of the royal calendar — the charity's awards. There is hardly a dry eye in the room when the awards are announced, usually in the company of Harry and – in recent years – wife Meghan Markle .

Harry is patron of WellChild, which provides essential and practical support to seriously ill children and young people in the U.K. and their carers ensuring they have the best chance to thrive at home with their families.

Image zoom Prince Harry | Credit: WellChild

During the chat, Harry asked one former winner, Maddison Sherwood, 12, from Loughborough, England, who she would nominate if she had the chance. She immediately said her mother.

“Is your mum there going, 'Pick me!' " Harry said as he jokingly pointed to his chest. "That's the perfect answer. Absolutely spot on!"

Image zoom Prince Harry on the call with WellChild | Credit: WellChild

Harry added, “Well done, mum. Can we see you?”

The young girl's mother then poked her head into the video shot briefly, bringing some giggles from Harry and the callers.

Katie Ward, 13, from Colchester, recalled the evening in 2017 when she won the Inspirational Child award for ages 7 to 10. “I have very happy memories, it was one of the best nights of my life," she told the prince, adding that she has continued with her singing. Harry then suggested she should sing at the next awards evening.

Harry praised the young people on the call, telling them, “You know who you are and don’t pretend to be anybody else and because of that you inspire every single nurse, every single caregiver, every single mum, every single dad, every single sibling . . . You inspire every single day.”

Evie Toombes, 19, from Skegness, who won the Inspirational Young Person award, ages 15 to 18, in 2018, said of the award winners: "It means they can carry on through whatever they are doing, inspire other people, perhaps help other people and continue to lead a really wonderful life. I think it’s not just that one night actually, it is the start of continuing to give them the confidence and encouragement for the rest of their lives.”

Armaan (Marni) Ahmed, 11, from Leeds, who won the Inspirational Child award, ages seven to 10 in 2017. He told Harry of his experience during lockdown, “It’s been different, I’ve had more time on my hands, I got to do lots of different things at home and spend more time with my family.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

On his award night, he was lucky to get a selfie with British rapper Stormzy and Harry.

“It was really scary to go on stage,” he said. “I mostly just stared at the lights, I didn’t want to stare at anyone because I was too scared!”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!