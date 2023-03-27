Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in London for Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publishers

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the High Court shortly before the start of a four-day hearing, joined by Elton John and Sadie Frost

By Simon Perry
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 07:31 AM
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London. Photo: Justin Ng / Avalon

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, attended the High Court for the first day of a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for illegal information gathering.

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie, Prince Harry watched intently during the proceedings, sometimes taking notes, from his seat two rows behind the leading lawyers in the case. Frost also sat nearby, and John arrived at the High Court later in the day.

The four-day hearing will consider legal arguments from both sides and will conclude with a judge's ruling on whether the case should go to trial. Associated Newspapers are arguing that the case should be thrown out.

It is the first time Prince Harry has been in the U.K. since the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September. PEOPLE understands that he jetted into London to show his support for the case and informed both his father King Charles, 74, and brother Prince William, 40, that he would be in the U.K. and attending the proceedings.

Harry will not see William while he is in the U.K., however, as the Prince of Wales is currently on vacation with his wife Kate Middleton, 41, and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

It is not expected that he will see his father King Charles, 74, either. The British monarch was due to be in France at the beginning of his now-postponed tour. The King and Queen Camilla, 75, will leave for Germany on Wednesday instead.

When it was announced in October 2022, Harry's lawyers claimed that he was among seven individuals who had "become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers."

Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London
Prince Harry on March 27. Justin Ng / Avalon

The claimants alleged in their lawsuit that unlawful practices included the placement of listening devices in their cars and homes by private investigators, the surreptitious recording of private telephone calls, the payment of police "with corrupt links to private investigators" for sensitive information, impersonation to obtain medical information from hospitals and care facilities and illicit manipulation into accessing bank accounts, credit histories and other financial transactions.

Associated Newspapers deny the allegations, calling them "preposterous smears," the BBC reported.

Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London
Justin Ng / Avalon

The other claimants in the case are John's husband David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who is the mother of race-attack victim Stephen Lawrence and Sir Simon Hughes, a leading Liberal Party politician and former U.K. government minister.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Elton John arrives in his role as claimant at the Royal Courts of Justice
Elton John. James Veysey/Shutterstock

The lawsuit is just one of a number of cases that the Duke of Sussex is involved in against British newspaper groups. Prince Harry is also undertaking a separate libel lawsuit against Associated Newspapers centering on a Mail on Sunday article about the royal's legal battle with the British government over his police protection in the country.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry Teams Up with Elton John and Others for 'Legal Offensive' Against U.K. Media Group
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen prior to the Wheelchair Basketball Finals match between Team Netherlands and Team US
Prince Harry Wins First Stage in Libel Lawsuit Against 'Mail on Sunday ' Publisher
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
prince harry
Prince Harry Files New Libel Complaint Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Could Find Out Tomorrow if Her Court Case Will Go to Trial
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle's Case Against Mail on Sunday 'Will Continue' After Judge Rules Against Parts of Her Claim
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Wins Delay in Privacy Trial Until Fall 2021 on 'Confidential Grounds'
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Accuses U.K. Tabloid of 'Vicious' Move to Identify Friends Who Spoke with PEOPLE
Meghan and harry
Meghan Markle Listens in from L.A. as Her Legal Case Against Mail on Sunday Kicks Off
prince harry
Prince Harry Wins 'Substantial Damages' Over False Reports He 'Turned His Back' on the Military
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Investigator Admits He Illegally Obtained Data About Her for U.K. Tabloid
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Felt 'Unprotected' by the Royal Family While Pregnant, Court Documents Claim
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Move 'to Combat … Inequity and Racial Bigotry' in Media
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry