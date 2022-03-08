The Duke of Sussex fit in with a crowd of locals while attending the Stockyards Championship Rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Texas Rodeo: 'First Prince I've Seen,' Says Former Bull Rider

Prince Harry's first rodeo?

The Duke of Sussex, 37, was spotted taking in the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend, where he watched bull riding events.

"Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!" read a caption posted by Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid on Monday.

Former bull rider turned trainer Cory Melton's company Melton Bull Co also shared the image, writing, "Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week."

"We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I've seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag…."

Although it appears that Prince Harry rode solo to the big event, this isn't the first time in recent weeks that he's ventured out to an iconic American experience.

His surprise rodeo visit comes shortly after his and Princess Eugenie's appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles last month, where he also visited the L.A. Rams locker room after their come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

