Prince Harry Makes First Public Outing in the U.K. Since Relocating to Canada with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is back in the U.K.!

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson appeared for his first public event since relocating with wife Meghan Markle and 9-month-old son Archie to Canada. The Duke of Sussex, 35, welcomed everyone at a full-day working summit for Travalyst in Edinburgh, Scotland.

His appearance comes just days after the royal couple announced that they will officially be stepping down as senior working members of the royal family on March 31.

Travalyst aims to help both companies and consumers adapt their travel habits to benefit the environment and destination communities. The Edinburgh event will see Harry work with more than 100 members of the Scottish tourism and travel industry to iron out the practical details of just how this can be achieved.

“Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit,” said a Travalyst spokesperson about the event, which is taking place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Other than a brief welcome, Harry did not make any speeches or talking part in any panels at the summit, which is being run in association with VisitScotland and Travalyst’s corporate partners Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa.

Prince Harry launched his environmental tourism initiative in September, where he recalled meeting a young boy during a visit to a coral reef replanting project in the Caribbean when he was traveling on behalf of the monarch in 2012.

“I had a 7-year-old come up to me, tug my shirt, and say with such conviction: ‘Because of your country, my country’s coral reef is dying,’ ” Harry said during his speech.

Harry’s appearance is the first of many over the next two weeks. He will team up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

The couple will make their first joint appearance following their decision to step down as senior royals at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, followed by attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Prince Harry will also have an event on March 6, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Meghan, 38, will step out solo on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Meghan and Prince Harry will reunite with his family on March 9 for Commonwealth Day services.