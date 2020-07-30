Prince Harry Makes First Appearance Since Release of Bombshell Biography

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Prince Harry is telling the travel industry that it needs to "build back better" from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the virtual Global Summit of his key environmental tourism initiative, Travalyst, from his new home in L.A. on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex added that the change “is needed now more than ever”.

"None of us could have predicted the global shock and impact that Covid-19 is having on the world – especially on travel and the local communities that depend on tourism,” Harry added, reports the Travel Trade Gazette.

“Many of you joining us today rely on visitors for your livelihoods – businesses are hurting significantly. I’ve heard from some of you that are struggling to put food on your family's tables and to make ends meet – because there are no tourists and therefore no income.

“We need to build back, but we need to build back better.”

Image zoom Prince Harry arrives at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, in February Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry's Travalyst initiative is a key element of this new non-royal life. Launched in September 2019 with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa, it aims to make the global travel industry "an engine for sustainability” by promoting eco-friendly tourism that benefits local communities as much as it does tour operators.

It was also the location of Harry's first non-royal public event in February, when he left Meghan and then 9-month-old son Archie in their temporary Canadian home, to take part in a full-day Travalyst working summit in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Image zoom Prince Harry hugs on the Travalyst stage in Edinburgh, Scotland Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking Wednesday at the start of the virtual summit session, Harry stressed that Travalyst intends to help the travel sector recover “now and in the long term.”

"Your being part of this recovery and doing everything you can to help communities around the world bounce back is not a shift in mission or a shift in values. This is your mission, these are your values," Harry told the virtual audience.

"Destinations are under immense pressure. They’re suffering significant damage. Communities are struggling. Habitats are being destroyed. And wildlife is being driven out – or worse, wiped out," he added.

"We want to ensure that the industry that recovers is one that supports everyone fairly. One that protects destinations but supports local communities and is truly resilient."

Harry continued, “Before the pandemic unfolded we witnessed more and more young people expressing an interest in authentic travel experiences and the ability to partake in trips that are greener, that allow them to support local communities, uphold heritage and protect destinations and cultures.