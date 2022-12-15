Prince Harry Says He's 'Had to Make Peace' with Not Getting a 'Genuine Apology' from Royal Family

Prince Harry reflected on returning to the U.K. for the intimate funeral for his grandfather Prince Philip in his Netflix series

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on December 15, 2022 11:08 AM
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary - Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Photo: Netflix

Prince Harry is addressing the tension among himself, brother Prince William and father King Charles III at the 2021 funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle spoke about the late Duke of Edinburgh in volume two of Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix Thursday. The California-based couple reflected on the intimate funeral for his grandfather, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, were living in California when Prince Philip died, and Prince Harry's return to the U.K. for the memorial service marked his first trip in over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan — who was pregnant with their daughter Lilibet Diana, now 18 months — did not join. The Duchess of Sussex had been "advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said at the time.

Of his return to the U.K. for the funeral after their royal exit the previous year, Harry said in the docuseries, "It was hard — especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father, who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation."

"So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did," he added of himself, Prince William and then-Prince Charles.

"I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology [from my family]," Harry added. "My wife and I, we're moving on. We're focused on what's coming next."

The funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Philip's funeral procession. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry joined other members of the royal family to walk behind grandfather's coffin during the procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Though the funeral service was a reunion for Harry and William, the brothers were separated during the somber walk by cousin Peter Phillips.

The procession order was "a practical change rather than sending a signal," a Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said. "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes," they added.

Prince Philip's funeral was attended by 30 close family members and friends to heed COVID-19 restrictions in place in the U.K. at the time.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson previously told PEOPLE. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">prince harry</a> and philip
Prince Harry and Prince Philip. Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images

In episode 3 of Harry & Meghan, which hit Netflix queues on Dec. 8, Meghan said that she felt welcomed into the family by Prince Philip.

Seated next to the patriarch at a dinner during her first Christmas at Sandringham, the Archetypes host said she and "H's grandfather" spoke at length and it was "so great."

Meghan later shared the story with then-fiancé Harry, who said, " 'You had his bad ear. He couldn't hear anything you were saying.' "

"I was like, 'Oh well, I thought it went really well!' " she said.

All episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

