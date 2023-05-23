Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid To Pay For His Police Protection in U.K.

Prince Harry has lost a legal bid to pay for his own police protection in the U.K.

The High Court in London reached a decision in Harry's case against the British government on Tuesday following an initial hearing last week.

It forms half of the Duke of Sussex's claim against the U.K. Home Office over the removal of his taxpayer-funded police protection, which happened when Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, stepped back from their working royal roles in January 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated from the U.K. to California with their son Prince Archie, 4, shortly afterward and welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, in June 2021.

Speaking at The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, Judge Mr. Justice Chamberlain announced that he would not give Harry permission to seek a judicial review of the decision to strip him of his police protection.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The ruling came over a year after Harry, 38, launched his case in September 2021, The Guardian reported, citing The Mail on Sunday. While visiting the U.K. in July 2021 to unveil a statute of his late mother Princess Diana, Harry's security was "compromised due to the absence of police protection" while leaving a charity event, a spokesperson said in January 2022, and his car was chased by photographers.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a spokesperson for Harry said at the time, per The Guardian.

"The Duke first offered to pay personally for U.K. police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed," they continued. "He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them."

Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

"The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country," they added.

Prince Harry got the green light to challenge the Home Office decision in July 2022, contesting the call originally made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures in February 2020, The Telegraph said. Last summer, Mr. Justice Swift said that four out of the five grounds Prince Harry brought forward were "arguable" for review, per the outlet.

At that hearing in July 2022, the High Court in London heard that Harry and Meghan's security had since been dealt with on a "flexible, case-by-case" basis. Backing up the point, his attorney Shaheed Fatima stated in court that "what flexible sometimes means is no security."