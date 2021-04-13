Prince Harry Looks Just Like Young Prince Philip in Vintage Photo

A vintage photo of Prince Philip on the cover of Paris Match in 1957 is giving major Prince Harry vibes.

Philip, who was around 36 years old at the time of the photo, is the spitting image of his grandson, also 36, in the striking cover shot, which was previously posted on Instagram by Getty Images Royal Photographer Chris Jackson.

With their matching pale blue eyes, red beards and mischievous smiles, there's no denying the family resemblance between the two royals.

The similarities don't stop at their rugged looks. Prince Philip joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and served during WWII. Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years and was deployed twice to Afghanistan. He has since been a vocal champion for active and veteran military members through a variety of efforts, including his Paralympic-style Invictus Games.

Their likeness is also on display in a World War II-era photo. Philip, who served as a naval officer, looked dashing in a full beard and distinguished cap. Decades later, his grandson looked the princely part with a matching beard and his own military regalia.

The duo also shared the same wicked sense of humor over the years. Prince Harry's playful personality is always on display. And Prince Philip was "cheeky right 'til the end," Harry shared.

Harry has always had a special connection to his grandfather, who "passed away peacefully" on Friday at the age of 99.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex shared a personal statement following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying, "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'