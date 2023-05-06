Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation

While the Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. for his father's crowning ceremony, Meghan Markle stayed in California with their two children

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 04:24 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry. Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is on his way out of the U.K. after King Charles' coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, traveled to the airport just hours after the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where his father and Queen Camilla were crowned before 2,200 guests by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

While the major occasion was a royal reunion for Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, who were all last together for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September, it was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex didn't plan to stay long. Saturday is also Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

The church service commenced at 11 a.m., and the Duke of Sussex headed back to California shortly after. He was not invited to the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace that followed the ceremony.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The transatlantic trip is a journey of over 5,400 miles, about an 11-hour nonstop flight. With the time difference, he could be home in California with wife Meghan Markle, birthday boy Prince Archie, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, by evening.

Prince Harry came to the crowning ceremony without the Duchess of Sussex, 41, who stayed back in California with their young children. The couple relocated to Meghan's home state after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would attend the crowning ceremony, and Meghan would not.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation Ceremony of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla inside Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry. GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though family tensions eventually led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their royal roles three years ago, and relations have remained strained since the release of his memoir Spare over the winter, Prince Harry is thought to attend the coronation out of duty and love for his father.

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad," a close friend recently told PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles, 74, was said to be deeply saddened by the accusations of disloyalty and media manipulation that his younger son made against the royal family in his memoir. But it would be Charles's "first wish" for Harry to join them at the coronation, says a source who knows the royals.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website

Across the pond, Meghan celebrated Archie's birthday with a small party at home.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE of the plans. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Related Articles
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Misan Harriman Wishes Prince Archie a Happy Birthday on Instagram
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
How Meghan Markle Is Spending Coronation Day with Birthday Boy Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slept at Clarence House the Night Before Coronation, Breaking a Tradition from 1066
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Don't Interact at Father King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day
King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Royal Wear! See King Charles in His 2 Crowns on Coronation Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation