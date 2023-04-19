Prince Harry and King Charles Have Had 'Positive Conversations' Leading Up to Coronation, Says Source

The father and son have spoken ahead of King Charles' crowning ceremony on May 6, which Prince Harry will attend without Meghan Markle

By Simon Perry
and
Published on April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and King Charles have directly connected ahead of the monarch's May 6 coronation.

In this week's cover story, a source tells PEOPLE the estranged father and son have had "positive conversations" — although not in person.

The recent connection came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the coronation via email from King Charles' office and not by Harry's father himself. "They didn't hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it's always through somebody," a close friend says.

But with the coronation quickly approaching, Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry, 38, will attend the crowning ceremony while Meghan Markle stays in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

The King, 74, is said to be "pleased" his younger son will be there, but a wider reconciliation hasn't happened.

"At this point, it's become so personal," the friend tells PEOPLE. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

The ongoing rift between Prince Harry and his family was evident in late March, when the Duke of Sussex was in London for a court hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers but didn't see King Charles or his brother, Prince William.

"Things are strained," says a palace insider.

Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1

King Charles was deeply saddened by the accusations of disloyalty and media manipulation that Prince Harry made against the royal family in Spare, published in January. But it would be Charles's "first wish" for Harry to join them at the coronation, says a source who knows the royals.

"Despite the wounds, it's his son, and I can't imagine he wouldn't want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For Prince Harry, his solo appearance at the coronation has everything to do with his desire to have, as he has stated, a "family, not an institution."

"This is about a son showing up for his father rather than the optics of the institution," the close friend says.

Related Articles
Pope Francis meets with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles' Coronation Cross Includes Wood from Jesus' 'True Cross' — a Gift from Pope Francis
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry 'Didn't Hear' from King Charles Initially About Coronation Invite
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #960087582 with alternate crop.) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images); WINDSOR,ENGLAND - MAY 19: The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor,England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Her Surprising Instructions: 'Best Job Brief Ever'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry Speaks German in Invictus Games Kickoff Video: 'Just 150 Days Away'
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning
Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1
Why Prince Harry Is Going to the Coronation Without Meghan Markle: 'It's Become So Personal'
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England
The Most Moving Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral — Held 2 Years Ago Today
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court; The Coronation Quiche
Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing