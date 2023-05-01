Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly spend one day in the U.K. for King Charles' coronation

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 01:20 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation will be a quick trip.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will be in and out of Great Britain in 24 hours for his father's historic crowning ceremony beside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The May 6 coronation day is also Prince Archie's 4th birthday, and Harry is reportedly flying back to be there for his son.

"Harry will be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," a source told The Sun. "He will only be doing the coronation service, then leaving."

According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex will arrive on Friday and be back on a plane within two hours after the church service ends on Saturday. The transatlantic trip of more than 5,400 miles is about an 11-hour nonstop flight. With the time difference, he could be home in California with Prince Archie, daughter Princess Lilibet and wife Meghan Markle by evening.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
Karwai Tang/WireImage

On April 12, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will support his father at the crowning ceremony while Meghan, 41, remains in California with their two young children.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," they said in the statement.

A source told PEOPLE that Meghan will celebrate Archie with a small party at home.

Though family tensions eventually led Harry and Meghan to step back from their royal roles in 2020, and relations have remained strained since the release of his memoir Spare over the winter, the Duke of Sussex is thought to attend the coronation out of duty and love for his father.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad," a close friend recently told PEOPLE.

The crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey is poised to be Prince Harry's first public outing with other members of the royal family following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September, which Meghan also attended. The couple had been in Europe for a series of charitable events when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors said they were "concerned" for her health.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip abroad and remained in the U.K. for the funerary events that followed, before returning home to California.

Prince Harry later made a surprise solo trip to London in March for court hearings that will determine whether his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for alleged illegal information gathering goes to trial. PEOPLE understands that he did not see his father the King or brother Prince William during his stay in the U.K.

"Things are strained," says a palace insider.

Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Prince Harry. DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles, 74, was said to be deeply saddened by the accusations of disloyalty and media manipulation that Prince Harry made against the royal family in his memoir, Spare, released in January. But it would be Charles's "first wish" for Harry to join them at the coronation, says a source who knows the royals.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

The coronation will be bittersweet for Prince Harry, who, in addition to attending without Meghan, likely has no official role and is not expected to participate in any of the other planned events, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. However, a source who knows the royals tells PEOPLE Harry "will happily go along with whatever the plan is" and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which has been addressed.

Whatever happens during Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the U.K. — where he will likely stay at Frogmore Cottage for what could be the last time following King Charles's decision to evict Harry and Meghan from their U.K. home — "he will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned,' " says a source close to the royal household. "And tell his children about it."

