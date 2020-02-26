Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Tackle Royal Outings in Tandem for Final Time

For one of the final times, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William all stepped out on official royal duty.

The three high-profile royal family members attended different events around the U.K. on Wednesday. Harry returned to the U.K. on Tuesday to begin his final round of official royal outings before he and wife Meghan Markle officially step down as working royals.

After a glam night out at a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, Kate and Prince William undertook solo events. The royal mom swapped out her glittering princess heels for sneakers for her visit to Olympic Park’s London Stadium on Wednesday. She attended an event for SportsAid, of which she is patron, dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their children’s athletic success.

Instead of stay on sidelines, Kate, 38, joined young sports stars in track and field activities, taking her position in starting blocks for a short race.

“For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents,” Kate said in a short speech. “And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.”

Kate also tried her hand at taekwondo, packing a powerful punch into some pads after a few minutes of coaching from Olympic athlete Lutalo Muhammad, who hopes to add a gold medal this summer to the silver and bronze medals he has won at the last two Games.

“Her right hand was mean,” he said afterwards. “Trust me, that was a hard punch. It was better than expected.

“She passed with flying colors,” he added. “I’m glad I didn’t let her punch me.”

Meanwhile, her husband William headed to Nottinghamshire, where he visited Tarmac’s National Skills and Safety Park. Prince William wore a reflective jacket, safety glasses and a helmet as he operated an asphalt paver in addition to learning how the company was supporting social mobility and improve opportunities available to young British people.

The 37-year-old royal then headed to The Beacon, a center that has been supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Mansfield since 2001. In addition to providing a space where those in need can get a meal, clean clothes and bathroom facilities, the organization offers access to medical care and help finding living spaces.

On Wednesday, he welcomed everyone at a full-day working summit for his environmental tourism initiative Travalyst in Edinburgh, Scotland. At the event, the Duke of Sussex asked to be introduced as “just Harry.”

Harry’s appearance is the first of many over the next two weeks. He will team up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, will make their first joint appearance following their decision to step down as senior royals at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, followed by attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Prince Harry will also have an event on March 6, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Meghan, 38, will step out solo on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Meghan and Prince Harry will reunite with his family on March 9 for Commonwealth Day services.