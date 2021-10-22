Harry was "deeply moved" by the pictures submitted for a contest held by his beloved patronage WellChild

Kate Middleton isn't the only royal with a creative eye.

Prince Harry served as head judge for a photo competition held by WellChild, a charity focused on the well-being of seriously ill children of which Harry is patron. The contest, titled Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens, helped illustrate what life is like for young people living with serious health needs and their families.

"The children and families I've had the honor of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience," Prince Harry, 37, said in a statement. "I wasn't only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibition — I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story."

He continued, "Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!"

The judging panel, which also included world renowned photographer David Yarrow, TV presenters Gaby Roslin and Ed Chamberlin, WellChild Art Auction Curator Chris Westbrook, owner of Venture Photography Nick Fisher and Creative Director of Venture Photography Alicia Hall.

Ruby Smallman, 13, of Liverpool was named winner of the competition with her photo "Hope in an Oak," showing a small girl standing next to a gigantic tree.

Second place went to Noah McNeill, 10, of Huddersfield with "Naked," while 18-year-old Rhea of Croyden took third with "Creating to Inspire, and Succeeding to Achieve"

Taking fourth was Benjamin Morrison, 11, of Portsmouth with "The Slinky-ing Reading Master's Joy: Living with severe ASD and now seizure-free."

Finalists will have their photos displayed online at WellChild Art Auction 2021 events and at the WellChild Awards 2022. The winner also will receive a photo shoot experience for their family.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The photo competition is reminiscent of Kate's Hold Still photography project. Last year, the royal mom, 39, encouraged people across the U.K. to capture life amid the coronavirus lockdown, resulting in a poignant digital gallery and book.

Prince Harry became patron of WellChild in 2007, with his appearance at their annual awards a highlight of his royal work each year. He began bringing Meghan Markle with him to the awards in more recent years.

And when Prince Harry returned to the U.K. in July for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, he made a special visit to a garden party with WellChild.