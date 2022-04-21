Prince Harry Jokes About Going Bald with Invictus Games Athlete: 'I'm Doomed'

Prince Harry bonded with other men about losing their hair during a candid moment on Dutch TV amid the Invictus Games

Prince Harry says he's "doomed" when it comes to his thinning hair!

While filming a Dutch TV show to promote his Invictus Games, which are taking place this week in The Hague, Prince Harry and two other men joked about their receding hairlines.

As Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg was having makeup applied to his forehead, Prince Harry, 37, quipped: "You've got a lot more to be done there."

The other man joked that it "won't take a long time" before he too is bald, but Prince Harry replied, "But you're slower than me. I'm already...I'm doomed."

The man retorted, "We have the same barber, I guess," as van der Burg added, "We call it a 'bird's nest,' " to which Harry laughed.

Like his brother, Prince William has also poked fun at his balding head. In Sept. 2017, William dropped into a cafe that had been set up by a homelessness charity to help those who deal with addiction and homelessness get back on their feet.

As he arrived at the coffee shop, William shook hands with the men's hairdressers next door, joking with hairstylist Taz Kabria: "I don't have much hair, I can't give you much business."

During a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Rob Lowe claimed to "have a scoop" on the Duke of Sussex, who had recently relocated to California with Meghan Markle. Lowe said he saw Prince Harry driving around their Montecito neighborhood with a new 'do.

"It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail," the actor said. "I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

Corden seemed skeptical about the style gossip. "I'm certain that isn't true," the host said. "Do you know what I think happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

"Oh no, it was him because I have to say — I followed him to the house to see if the car went in," Lowe admitted with a laugh.

