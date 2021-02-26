Prince Harry Swears, Raps and FaceTime's Meghan as He Joins James Corden on Double Decker Bus Ride

Harry even got a chance to see the home from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — and use its facilities as he was "dying for a pee"

Prince Harry has a fellow Brit-turned-Californian to show him around town: James Corden!

After the longtime friends were photographed together on Feb. 5 riding around Hollywood on an open-air double decker tour bus, the segment featuring the Duke of Sussex aired on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.

The hilarious, but at times serious, sojourn around Los Angeles revealed a much more relaxed Harry.

On his very first time on the top of an open-aired bus — "we were never allowed" — the Prince, 38, opened up to his real-life friend and even dropped a naughty word.

After sharing tea on the open-topped bus (with the trolley almost taking a tumble en route), they stopped off at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. In keeping with Corden's usual Carpool Karaoke-style skits, he asked Harry if he recalled the rap. He did and pulls off a brief version.

Corden then played real estate agent, urging Harry to make an offer on the place, after the prince had nipped in for a bathroom break. FaceTiming Meghan Markle, who calls Harry 'Haz' in the call, Corden asks if she wants to move again. "You'd be the fresh Princess of Bel Air." She says, "That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving."

Harry also gives an insight into his new California life with 21-month-old son Archie, whose favorite breakfast is waffles (made on a waffle machine that Queen Elizabeth sent the couple!). "He is hysterical," Harry proudly says. "He's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three or four words together."

And his first word? "Crocodile," Harry reveals.

Asked about how he and Meghan made their first steps of their romance, Harry says he knew she was the one for him on the second date. "It was just the fact we hit it off with each other and we were just so comfortable in each other's company."

"We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Harry and Corden "have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter."

"They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the U.S. and his focus now," another insider added.

In addition to a camera crew, the pair had a police escort and Harry's personal security team was also present, the source noted. Not present for the day of fun was Meghan Markle, who stayed behind at their home in Montecito.

The Late Late Show host, 42, was one of the guests in attendance at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

"It was so lovely. I've known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful," he shared on an episode of his late-night talk show at the time. "It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting."

Corden, who was battling allergies at the time, went on to joke about how he was partially preoccupied on not letting a sneeze ruin the moment.

"The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze," he explained. "Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason…' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze.' "

"I had to do one of those internal sneezes," he recalled. "I think I got away with it."

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child, a little sibling for Archie, who will turn 2 in May.

The palace statement added that Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 94, decreed that in stepping away from royal work "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Meghan and Harry countered with a statement of their own, saying, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."