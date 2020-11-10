Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain

Prince Harry Teams Up with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and More for Virtual Stand Up for Heroes Event

Prince Harry is joining a star-studded lineup for a great cause.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, is set to appear on the 14th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event, which is slated to air virtually for the first time ever on November 18. He'll join big names in entertainment also making appearances such as musicians Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and more as well as comedians including Ray Romano, Tiffany Haddish and Iliza Shlesinger. The event will be hosted by Jon Stewart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox to honor the nation's injured veterans and their families. The New York City-based event has raised more than $55 million to support service members.

"For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military," said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes."

Image zoom Prince Harry at the 2014 Invictus Games | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to support service members through his Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

In honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K. on Sunday, Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to honor war heroes.

The couple laid flowers that Meghan, 39, picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Lee Morgan

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that's inscribed, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

“To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you,” Harry signed a message with the wreath.

Image zoom Prince Harry | Credit: Lee Morgan

Prince Harry asked to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial in London to those servicemen and women who have fallen, but his request was turned down by courtiers because he no longer represents the family, The Sunday Times, which broke the story, reported. (Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March).

Harry would have been in the U.K. in this period of remembrance if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t hit all travel plans. And he would have made a tribute of his own alongside some of his military comrades, sources have told PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!