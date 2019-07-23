Image zoom Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is just monkeying around!

The royal headed to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting on Tuesday. The gathering allowed Harry to stay close to his Frogmore Cottage home with Meghan Markle and son Archie, born May 6, as it took place at St. George’s House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry, 34, met with Dr. Goodall, the renowned conservationist famous for her study of social interactions of wild chimpanzees, before learning about the Roots & Shoots program.

Dr. Goodall asked Harry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they previously met. The royal then put on his best impression, approaching her as if he was a male chimp and she was a nervous female chimp. He then patted her on the head, encouraging her to embrace him in a hug!

Video: Dr Jane Goodall @JaneGoodallInst asked #princeharry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they first met in Dec (& last month). They brilliantly re-enacted it: Jane as the nervous female approaches and Harry pats her on the head to encourage her for a hug! 🐒 🐵 pic.twitter.com/gKAxJOqPY5 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 23, 2019

Image zoom Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

At the meeting, Harry addressed attendees and heard presentations from representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The Duke of Sussex then met with young people in the program and learned about the issues affecting them before posing for a group photo.

Image zoom Prince Harry Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Harry and Dr. Goodall have met on several occasions over the years, and at the meeting he praised the primatologist and anthropologist for both her work and compassion.

“She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that’s needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind,” he said. “I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid, and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person.”

Image zoom Prince Harry

As President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, Prince Harry has met with young people from around the world to learn about the daily problems they face. He is also committed to advancing conservation efforts around the world — something close to the hearts of dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William as well.

In addition to his work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative, Harry has also focused his conservation work in Africa, where he is the president of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

Image zoom Prince Harry

Roots & Shoots is a global program empowering young people through hands-on projects chosen by the participants. The program works to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.

Founded by Dr. Goodall in 1991 with just 12 Tanzanian high school students from nine schools, Roots & Shoots now involves students in over 50 countries with members ranging from pre-school through university. These individual efforts of the hundreds of thousands of young people around the world are collectively making monumental change. Dr. Goodall has convened a select group of Roots & Shoots students from around the world, annually over the last six years in Windsor, to share their projects, discuss local and global problems and to collectively encourage one another in their work and activism.