Prince Harry and James Corden 'Had a Great Time' Filming Carpool Karaoke on Double Decker Bus: Source

"They also chatted about Harry's life in the U.S. and his focus now," a source tells PEOPLE

Prince Harry and James Corden got together this week for some socially-distanced fun!

The longtime friends were photographed together on Friday afternoon, riding around Hollywood on an open-air double decker tour bus, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker," a second source adds. "They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter."

"They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now," the source shares.

In addition to a camera crew, the pair had a police escort and Harry's personal security team was also present, the source notes. Not present for the day of fun was Meghan Markle, who stayed behind at their home in Montecito.

Image zoom Credit: Mega Agency

The Late Late Show host, 42, was one of the guests in attendance at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

"It was so lovely. I've known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful," he shared on an episode of his late-night talk show at the time. "It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Changed the Royal Family Forever: 'They Don't Regret Their Move'

Corden, who was battling allergies at the time, went on to joke about how he was partially preoccupied on not letting a sneeze ruin the moment.

"The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze," he explained. "Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason…' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze.' "

"I had to do one of those internal sneezes," he recalled. "I think I got away with it."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan and Harry moved to California last March along with 1-year-old son Archie to start their new lives after leaving their roles as senior working members of the royal family.